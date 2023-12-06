News & Insights

ECB's Villeroy: Question of rate cut could arise in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

December 06, 2023 — 02:00 pm EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The question of an interest rate cut could emerge in 2024, European Central Bank member and Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau told a French paper in an interview published on Wednesday.

Villeroy told La Depeche du Midi that "disinflation is happening more quickly than we thought."

"This is why, barring any shocks, there will not be any new rise in rates. The question of a rate cut could arise in 2024, but not right now," he added.

Deutsche Bank earlier on Wednesday had said it expects the European Central Bank to cut interest rates by 150 basis points next year, 50 basis points more than their earlier forecast, as inflation cools and central bank officials adopt a less hawkish tone.

Villeroy also said he had proposed to the country's finance minister that the savings rate on France's popular "Livret A" bank product be kept at 3% up until at least January 2025.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Leigh Thomas and Mark Porter)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.