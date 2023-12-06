ECB's Villeroy: Question of rate cut could arise in 2024

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The question of an interest rate cut could emerge in 2024, European Central Bank member and Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau told a French paper in an interview published on Wednesday.

Villeroy told La Depeche du Midi that "disinflation is happening more quickly than we thought."

"This is why, barring any shocks, there will not be any new rise in rates. The question of a rate cut could arise in 2024, but not right now," he added.

Deutsche Bank earlier on Wednesday had said it expects the European Central Bank to cut interest rates by 150 basis points next year, 50 basis points more than their earlier forecast, as inflation cools and central bank officials adopt a less hawkish tone.

Villeroy also said he had proposed to the country's finance minister that the savings rate on France's popular "Livret A" bank product be kept at 3% up until at least January 2025.

