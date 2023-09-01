News & Insights

ECB's Villeroy: options open at upcoming rate meetings

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

September 01, 2023 — 03:20 am EDT

Written by Leigh Thomas for Reuters ->

Adds details on inflation

PARIS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has a range of options at its next interest rate meeting, although interest rates are near their high point and there are signs underlying inflation has peaked, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday.

The bank has hiked rates to a more than two-decade high and debate among rate-setters is beginning to heat up over whether to pause, especially in the face of growing signs of economic weakness.

"Our options are open at this (Governing) Council as at the following meetings," Villeroy, who is also governor of the French central bank, told journalists.

"We are close, very close to the peak in our interest rates, we are however still far from the point where we could consider cutting them."

He added that what mattered more was how long interest rates are kept high rather than the actual level they peak at.

The ECB has lifted rates from minus 0.5% to 3.75% in just over a year to fight a surge in inflation, which has since begun to recede.

Villeroy said that underlying inflation, which strips out volatile items like energy, had peaked since April and appeared to have begun a decline, which he said was an encouraging sign although there was still further to go.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alex Richardson and Hugh Lawson)

((leigh.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5143;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.