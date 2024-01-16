ECB's Villeroy: next move is a rate cut but date is open question

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank cannot yet declare victory over inflation but its next move is likely to be an interest rate cut some time this year, French central bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in Davos on Tuesday.

"Barring major surprises - we look at the Middle East - our next move will be a cut, probably this year. I will not comment on the season," Villeroy told a World Economic Forum panel. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens) ((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: DAVOS MEETING/ECB VILLEROY (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.