ECB's Villeroy: lowering of interest rates should happen some time in 2024

PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The lowering of interest rates should happen some time in 2024, said Bank of France governor and European Central Bank (ECB) member Francois Villeroy de Galhau on Tuesday.

Villeroy also reaffirmed to France Inter radio that inflation should be back down to 2% by 2025 at the latest.

"I am going to say this very clearly this morning - this is not just a forecast, this is a commitment. We will bring back inflation down to 2% between now and 2025 at the very latest," said Villeroy.

Last week, the ECB had pushed back against bets on imminent cuts to interest rates by reaffirming that borrowing costs would remain at record highs despite lower inflation expectations. It also left borrowing costs unchanged and did not even hint at a possible reduction.

Seven people familiar with the matter also told Reuters last week that ECB policymakers do not expect to change their message on the need for high interest rates before their March meeting, making any rate cut before June difficult.

"We had to raise interest rates to tackle the inflation disease (...) Between this rise that, barren any surprise, is over, and the lowering that should occur some time in 2024, there is a plateau," Villeroy said.

The Bank of France had forecast earlier on Tuesday that French economic activity will only pick up in 2025.

Villeroy said that while there was some element of a slowdown in the French economy, there was no recession.

