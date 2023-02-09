ECB's Villeroy: I think I can rule out French economic recession for 2023

February 09, 2023 — 02:01 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - European Central Bank member and Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday that the likelihood of an economic recession in France, the euro zone's second-biggest economy, could be excluded for 2023.

"This morning, I think I can rule it out," Galhau told France 2 TV, as he also reaffirmed he expected inflation to ease off in France, possibly before June.

On Wednesday, the Bank of France said the French economy was on course to eke out slightly positive growth this quarter after growing 0.1% in the previous quarter.

