ECB's Villeroy sees medium-term risk of undershooting inflation target

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A current surge in inflation is largely temporary and over the medium term there is still a risk the European Central Bank (ECB will miss its 2% target, Bank of France head and ECB governing council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.

"We are vigilant, as I've said, about how long supply-chain difficulties last and we won't pretend to know today what inflation will be to the decimal in 2023," said Villeroy, during a meeting with French lawmakers.

"But the risk remains that we fall short of our inflation target rather than exceed it," he added.

