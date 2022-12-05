ECB's Villeroy says too soon to talk of a 'terminal rate'

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday it was too soon to begin talking about a "terminal rate" where borrowing costs peak.

Villeroy told a financial industry regulation conference that rate hikes had so far been orderly, which he said meant "neither too slow nor predetermined".

"It's too soon to talk about a 'terminal rate', we will take decisions meeting after meeting what is necessary and we don't steer sometimes excessively volatile market rates," said Villeroy, who is also the head of France's central bank.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas Editing by Gareth Jones)

((leigh.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5143;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.