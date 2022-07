ECB's Villeroy says he has no doubts about anti-fragmentation tool

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday he had no doubts the European Central Bank's plans to keep euro zone bond spreads from unjustifiably widening would get off the ground, in the face of German reservations.

The ECB's biggest shareholder, Germany's Bundesbank, laid out its conditions for providing fresh support to the euro zone's most indebted countries last week after opposing such aid at an emergency meeting in June.

"I have no doubt that we will put in place an effective instrument to protect against unjustified fragmentation," Villeroy told French newspaper Les Echos.

"It's not about political concern to help such or such a government. For monetary policy to be effective, it needs to be transmitted to all of the euro zone's economic actors," Villeroy added.

