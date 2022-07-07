ECB's Villeroy says he has no doubts about anti-fragmentation tool

Contributor
Leigh Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday he had no doubts the European Central Bank's plans to keep euro zone bond spreads from unjustifiably widening would get off the ground, in the face of German reservations.

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday he had no doubts the European Central Bank's plans to keep euro zone bond spreads from unjustifiably widening would get off the ground, in the face of German reservations.

The ECB's biggest shareholder, Germany's Bundesbank, laid out its conditions for providing fresh support to the euro zone's most indebted countries last week after opposing such aid at an emergency meeting in June.

"I have no doubt that we will put in place an effective instrument to protect against unjustified fragmentation," Villeroy told French newspaper Les Echos.

"It's not about political concern to help such or such a government. For monetary policy to be effective, it needs to be transmitted to all of the euro zone's economic actors," Villeroy added.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((leigh.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5143;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters