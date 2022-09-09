ECB's Villeroy says: inflation will stay high next year

PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that inflation in the euro zone should stay high next year and should be brought back around 2% by 2024.

Villeroy made the comments to BFM business radio.

The European Central Bank raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday and promised further hikes, prioritising the fight against inflation even as the bloc is likely heading towards a winter recession and gas rationing.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.