ECB's Villeroy calls for tighter regulation of shadow banks

DUBLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Europe needs to better regulate shadow banks as rising interest rates and market turbulence related to Russia's war in Ukraine threaten financial stability, French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.

Although they play an ever increasing role in the financial system, non-bank financial intermediaries (NBFI) such as investment funds or insurers face looser regulation than traditional lenders.

"It is high time that we moved forward to enhance the regulatory framework for NBFI that will ensure better liquidity management," Villeroy - who sits on the European Central Bank's Governing Council - said in a speech in Dublin. "We are facing rising threats to financial stability."

"Tackling systemic risks in NBFI may therefore require the development of additional rules both for leverage and for liquidity management in case of systemic risk developments," he added.

The problem is that existing liquidity management tools are calibrated by market players and their incentives may not be aligned with broader stability goals, Villeroy added.

New regulation may require the development of additional rules both for leverage and for liquidity management in case of systemic risk developments.

Overseeing shadow banks is outside the ECB's supervisory powers but the supervisor is increasingly concerned that the sector has grown too big to be ignored.

"Financial stability risks in the non-bank financial sector should also be addressed from a systemic risk perspective," the ECB said separately on Wednesday.

"This requires tackling identified vulnerabilities and increasing the resilience of non-bank financial institutions and market-based finance," the ECB added.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, writing by Balazs Koranyi)

