ECB's Villeroy: ECB to do whatever it takes to get inflation below 2%

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will do whatever it takes to bring inflation down below 2%, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a member of the ECB's board of governors, said on Monday.

Villeroy also told Europe 1 radio the ECB needed to progressively normalise monetary policy.

