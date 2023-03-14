ECB's Stournaras: No impact from SVB collapse on euro zone's banks

ATHENS, March 14 (Reuters) - The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank SIVBV.UL is not expected to affect the euro zone's banks, Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

"We don't see SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) having an impact on the euro zone's banks or the Greek ones," Stournaras, who sits on the ECB's 26-member Governing Council, told Kathimerini newspaper.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

