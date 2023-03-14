ECB's Stournaras: No impact from SVB collapse on euro zone's banks

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 14, 2023 — 02:55 am EDT

Written by Angeliki Koutantou for Reuters ->

ATHENS, March 14 (Reuters) - The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank SIVBV.UL is not expected to affect the euro zone's banks, Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

"We don't see SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) having an impact on the euro zone's banks or the Greek ones," Stournaras, who sits on the ECB's 26-member Governing Council, told Kathimerini newspaper.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 2102214608; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.