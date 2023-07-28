News & Insights

ECB's Stournaras says further interest rate rise in September 'looks difficult'

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

July 28, 2023 — 04:34 am EDT

Written by Angeliki Koutantou for Reuters ->

Adds ECB raising rates on Thursday, Stournaras quote

ATHENS, July 28 (Reuters) - A further rise in euro zone interest rates in September looked "difficult", Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said in an interview with a Greek news website released on Friday.

"It looks like we are very close to the end of interest rate rises," Stournaras, considered a dove on the ECB's 26-member Governing Council, told capital.gr.

"In any case, if there is one further (rise)- I see it difficult - in September, I believe we will stop there."

The European Central Bank raised interest rates for the ninth consecutive time on Thursday, but raised the possibility of a pause in September as inflation pressures show tentative signs of easing and recession worries mount.

Some policymakers currently favour a pause in September, expecting the euro zone to be heading into a recession, while others would prefer to raise borrowing costs again.

Stournaras said that rates were expected to remain at elevated levels for a few more months, depending on the course of the economy and inflation dynamics in the euro zone.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Sharon Singleton)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 2102214608; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.