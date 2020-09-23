ECB's Stournaras: Delay phasing out of support or risk "cliff effect"

ATHENS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Greece's central bank chief Yannis Stournaras said on Wednesday that prematurely phasing out support measures to shield economies hit by the pandemic must be delayed until the recovery is well on track.

In an opinion piece for German newspaper Handelsblatt, Stournaras, a member of the ECB's Governing Council, said doing otherwise could lead to a "cliff effect".

"The unprecedented policy support has limited the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. A resurgence of the pandemic might lead to a deeper recession and a more delayed recovery than initially expected," he said.

To prevent such an outcome all available tools - fiscal, monetary, macroprudential - as well as productivity-enhancing structural reforms should be used simultaneously.

"A premature withdrawal of the policy support could delay the recovery by generating a cliff effect - a sharp rise in insolvencies and bankruptcies, an increase in non-performing loans and in structural unemployment," he said.

This could also cause a decline in labour productivity with investment contracting as a result of high uncertainty.

"These factors, should they occur, could lead to a situation of secular stagnation along with sustained deflationary pressures," Stournaras said.

Looking at the banking system, he said the current crisis called for a speedier completion of banking union and prioritising the European Deposit Insurance Scheme (EDIS).

"It is also imperative to be able to tackle the next generation of non-performing exposures and facilitate the flow of credit to the real economy."

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

