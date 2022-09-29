ECB's Simkus supports raising rates by 75 bps in Oct

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points (bps) in October but ideally by 75 bps to fight unacceptably high inflation, Lithuanian central bank chief Gediminas Simkus told Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

"My choice would be 75," Simkus said. "I understand a couple of options may be on the table but 50 is the minimum."

Although the next policy meeting is still almost a month away, ECB policymakers Peter Kazimir and Robert Holzmann have both come out in favour of a 75 bps increase while Olli Rehn listed 75 bps as one of the acceptable options.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.