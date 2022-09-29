ECB's Simkus supports raising rates by 75 bps in Oct

Contributor
Balazs Koranyi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

The European Central Bank should raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points (bps) in October but ideally by 75 bps to fight unacceptably high inflation, Lithuanian central bank chief Gediminas Simkus told Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points (bps) in October but ideally by 75 bps to fight unacceptably high inflation, Lithuanian central bank chief Gediminas Simkus told Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

"My choice would be 75," Simkus said. "I understand a couple of options may be on the table but 50 is the minimum."

Although the next policy meeting is still almost a month away, ECB policymakers Peter Kazimir and Robert Holzmann have both come out in favour of a 75 bps increase while Olli Rehn listed 75 bps as one of the acceptable options.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters