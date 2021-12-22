ECB's Schnabel says pace and extent of inflation drop less certain: report

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is confident that inflation will fall next year but the pace and extent of the decline is more uncertain, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel told French newspaper Le Monde in an interview.

The ECB last week predicted consumer price growth back under its 2% target by the fourth quarter of 2022 but Schnabel's comments indicate some uncertainty around this projection.

"We know that inflation is going to be elevated for a certain period of time, but also that it’s going to decline over the course of next year," Schnabel, the head of the ECB's market operation, said. "We are less certain about how fast and how strong the decline will be."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Jason Neely)

