ECB's Schnabel says markets may be underestimating inflation: Bloomberg

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

February 17, 2023 — 03:09 am EST

Written by Francesco Canepa for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Financial investors may be underestimating the persistence of inflation in the euro zone, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said in an interview published on Friday.

"Markets are priced for perfection," she told Bloomberg.

"They assume inflation is going to come down very quickly toward 2% and it is going to stay there, while the economy will do just fine. That would be a very good outcome, but there is a risk that inflation proves to be more persistent than is currently priced by financial markets."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Balazs Koranyi)

