HELSINKI, July 15 (Reuters) - Italy could become the first victim of an European energy crisis, Finnish ECB policy maker Olli Rehn said in a panel discussion on Friday.

"It may be that we will se a very difficult period in Italy," Rehn said.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

