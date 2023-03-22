ECB's rate hikes are only now starting to bite, Lagarde says

March 22, 2023 — 04:47 am EDT

Written by Francesco Canepa for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's interest rate increases are just starting to take effect on the economy but their transmission may become stronger as a result of the banking turmoil, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

"If, for example, banks start to apply a larger 'intermediation wedge' – meaning that at any level of the base rate they demand a higher compensation for the perceived risk they are taking on when lending – then pass-through will become stronger," Lagarde said.

