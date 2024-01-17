ECB's Panetta says bank liquidity plans must be realistic

Recasts with comments on bank deposits

MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Competition for liquidity among euro zone banks will increase and lenders cannot expect to be able to all boost deposits at once as their funding plans indicate, European Central Bank Governing Council member Fabio Panetta said.

Addressing the steering committee of the Italian banking association ABI on Wednesday, Panetta warned that "it's just a matter of time" before banks start paying for liquidity.

As the ECB unwinds exceptional expansionary measures and shrinks its balance sheet, banks need to keep a close eye on liquidity risks and have "realistic" contingency plans, Panetta, who took the top job at the Bank of Italy in November, said.

"I have seen the funding plans of Italian and European banks, they all rely on the possibility of increasing deposits when necessary down the line ... it's just not possible for everyone to do so at the same time," he warned.

Panetta said monetary conditions should adjust to the current price outlook which points to "strong disinflation" occurring in the euro area, however data will first need to confirm that this is the case before any policy decisions.

Turmoil in the Red Sea creates risks for the prices of raw materials but no impact has yet materialised, he added.

