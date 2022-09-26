ECB's new bond buying scheme not to offset policy errors, Lagarde says

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will not activate a new bond buying scheme to temper borrowing costs if a blowout in yields is due to policy errors at home, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

Instead, Lagarde said, help would be more appropriate via the ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions scheme, a more onerous bond purchase programme that would require a country to take pert in a supervised economic adjustment programme.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; writing by Balazs Koranyi)

