ECB's new bond buying scheme not to offset policy errors, Lagarde says

Contributor
Francesco Canepa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The European Central Bank will not activate a new bond buying scheme to temper borrowing costs if a blowout in yields is due to policy errors at home, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will not activate a new bond buying scheme to temper borrowing costs if a blowout in yields is due to policy errors at home, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

Instead, Lagarde said, help would be more appropriate via the ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions scheme, a more onerous bond purchase programme that would require a country to take pert in a supervised economic adjustment programme.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; writing by Balazs Koranyi)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters