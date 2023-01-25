ECB's Nagel: interest rates may need to rise again after March

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

January 25, 2023 — 08:19 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Joachim Nagel said in an interview on Wednesday that he would not be surprised if interest rates needed to rise again after the two expected moves in February and March.

"For February and March, we have announced that we will raise interest rates sharply again," Nagel told Spiegel.

"Then we will look at where the inflation rate is in the spring and what our experts' forecast looks like. I wouldn't be surprised if we have to keep raising rates even after the two announced steps," he said.

