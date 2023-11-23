News & Insights

ECB's Nagel: Goal not yet reached on inflation - Spiegel

Credit: REUTERS/HEIKO BECKER

November 23, 2023 — 02:23 am EST

Written by Maria Sheahan for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The goal has not yet been reached in terms of inflation, European Central Bank Governing Council member Joachim Nagel told Der Spiegel in an interview.

"We can see that the target is gradually coming into view: inflation is falling. But we also know that it has not yet been reached and that inflation can rise again quickly," he said, according to Spiegel.

