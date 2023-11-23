ECB's Nagel: Goal not yet reached on inflation - Spiegel

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The goal has not yet been reached in terms of inflation, European Central Bank Governing Council member Joachim Nagel told Der Spiegel in an interview.

"We can see that the target is gradually coming into view: inflation is falling. But we also know that it has not yet been reached and that inflation can rise again quickly," he said, according to Spiegel.

