ECB's Nagel 'wary' of calling new era of high rates

July 05, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Francesco Canepa for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, July 5 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Joachim Nagel repeated his call for more monetary policy tightening on Wednesday but added he was "wary" of calling a new era of high interest rates as the outlook remained uncertain.

"In this mixed situation, I will therefore be wary of proclaiming a new era of high interest rates," Nagel said in a speech.

He added a key lesson the ECB can draw from a period of high inflation in the 1970s is that it shouldn't react too timidly to inflation, let off too soon or let expectations for future price-growth deanchor.

