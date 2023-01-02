ECB's Nagel sees no wage-price spiral but wants more tightening

Credit: REUTERS/JIM URQUHART

January 02, 2023 — 04:09 am EST

Written by Francesco Canepa for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Jan 2 (Reuters) - There is no sign of a "wage-price spiral" in the euro zone but the European Central Bank should continue tightening its monetary policy to curb inflation expectations, ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel said in an interview published on Monday.

"We're not seeing any wage-price spiral in the sense of a further increase in the inflation rate due to current wage agreements," the Bundesbank's president told the German trade journal Zeitschrift für das gesamte Kreditwesen.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.