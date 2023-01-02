ECB's Nagel sees no wage-price spiral but wants more tightening

FRANKFURT, Jan 2 (Reuters) - There is no sign of a "wage-price spiral" in the euro zone but the European Central Bank should continue tightening its monetary policy to curb inflation expectations, ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel said in an interview published on Monday.

"We're not seeing any wage-price spiral in the sense of a further increase in the inflation rate due to current wage agreements," the Bundesbank's president told the German trade journal Zeitschrift für das gesamte Kreditwesen.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

