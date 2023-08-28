News & Insights

ECB's Nagel says he 'will not give any signals' yet on rates in Sept

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

August 28, 2023 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by Francois Murphy for Reuters ->

ALPBACH, Austria, Aug 28 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Joachim Nagel said on Monday he was not ready to say whether the ECB should raise interest rates again at its next meeting in September.

"We will see what we have to do in September. I will not give any signals here," Nagel, who heads Germany's Bundesbank, told a panel discussion in the Austrian town of Alpbach.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((francois.murphy@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 2530 165 010;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.