ECB's Nagel says he 'will not give any signals' yet on rates in Sept

ALPBACH, Austria, Aug 28 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Joachim Nagel said on Monday he was not ready to say whether the ECB should raise interest rates again at its next meeting in September.

"We will see what we have to do in September. I will not give any signals here," Nagel, who heads Germany's Bundesbank, told a panel discussion in the Austrian town of Alpbach.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

