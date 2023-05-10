News & Insights

ECB's Nagel optimistic that monetary policy having an impact

May 10, 2023 — 02:28 am EDT

BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Joachim Nagel is optimistic that monetary policy is curbing inflation, he told Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio on Wednesday.

Nagel, head of the German central bank, said he did not share fears over the stability of German banks as a result of banking sector turmoil in the United States.

"German banks are in a fundamentally solid position," Nagel told Deutschlandfunk.

