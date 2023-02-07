ECB's Nagel calls for more, big rate hikes - BZ

Nagel backs step-by-step approach

Says rates not restrictive at present

Sees German inflation at 6%-7% this year

Adds quotes, detail

FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank needs more, big interest rate increases to bring inflation back to 2% but it should proceed one step at a time given the prevailing uncertainty, ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel told a German daily.

The hawkish president of the Bundesbank was joining a chorus of policymakers calling for even more tightening in the spring after the ECB raised borrowing costs last week and pencilled in another increase for March.

"From where I stand today we need further, significant rate hikes," Nagel told Boersen-Zeitung. "But I find it right that we proceed step by step."

He added that current ECB rates did not even seem "restrictive" to him as they were well below the rate of inflation.

The ECB raised rates by a half a percentage point to 2.5% on Thursday and promised a similar move in March but kept its options open about subsequent steps, leading traders to speculate that the end of the hiking cycle was in sight.

Nagel pushed back on that notion, saying the ECB should only stop when it was sure inflation was heading back to its 2% goal, and dismissed speculation about a rate cut by the end of 2023.

But he also said inflation in Germany should come somewhere between 6% and 7% this year - down from an earlier prediction of 7% or more.

And he predicted no "hard landing" for the German economy, Europe's largest, which had been seen as one of the worst hit by the energy crisis arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Nagel also said financial markets should digest well the ECB's plan to stop replacing some of the 5 trillion euros ($5.34 trillion) worth of bonds that it owns when they mature and in fact this should happen at a faster clip.

The ECB said it would reduce reinvestments under its Asset Purchase Programme, its flagship stimulus scheme of the last decade, by 15 billion euros per month between March and June before reviewing the monthly pace.

"We should take a good look at how much we can increase the pace of the unwind from July onwards," Nagel said. "The 15 billion euros per month should not be the end of the road."

Asked about the likely losses the Bundesbank will suffer on the bonds it owns, Nagel said the effects on the 2022 financial year weren't large though they would become apparent this year and the next.

But he reaffirmed these losses should be covered by existing provisions and, if they were too big, they could be carried forward to future financial years.

($1 = 0.9369 euros)

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Mark Heinrich)

((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.