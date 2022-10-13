ECB's Nagel backs 'robust' hike and unwinding of bond pile

Adds quotes, context

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should go for a "robust" interest rate increase next month and start whittling down its massive bond holdings in 2023 to fight persistently high inflation, ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel said on Thursday.

The ECB has raised its rate on bank deposits twice, promised more hikes and begun a debate about unwinding its 3.3-trillion-euro ($3.20 trillion) bond purchases - the legacy of its fight against deflation in the last decade.

Nagel, the Bundesbank President, said the normalisation of monetary policy was far from complete and should continue at the ECB's Oct. 27 meeting.

"The data unequivocally points to a robust rate move," Nagel said on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

He added inflation in Germany could remain above 7% next year, when he said the ECB should start letting its pile of bonds shrink.

This is a way of mopping up excess liquidity and driving up long-term borrowing costs.

