ECB's Nagel: Rise in inflation expectations 'worrying'

By contrast, the U.S. Federal Reserve, the only central bank that is larger than the ECB, raised rates by 75 basis points this month and markets expect a similar move at its next meeting.

Avoiding direct criticism of the ECB, Nagel warned that acting too late could result in more forceful action later, which could then slow or crash growth.

"If monetary policy falls behind the curve, even stronger hikes in interest rates could become necessary to get inflation under control," Nagel said. "This would create much higher economic costs."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.