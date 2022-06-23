ECB's Nagel: Rise in inflation expectations 'worrying'

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

German inflation expectations are showing a worrisome rise, putting price stability at risk, so timely European Central Bank rate hikes are needed to avoid even bigger policy moves later, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Thursday.

By contrast, the U.S. Federal Reserve, the only central bank that is larger than the ECB, raised rates by 75 basis points this month and markets expect a similar move at its next meeting.

Avoiding direct criticism of the ECB, Nagel warned that acting too late could result in more forceful action later, which could then slow or crash growth.

"If monetary policy falls behind the curve, even stronger hikes in interest rates could become necessary to get inflation under control," Nagel said. "This would create much higher economic costs."

