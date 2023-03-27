ECB's monetary policy will depend on financial tensions, core inflation, De Cos says

Repeats story to match coding on snaps with no changes to text

MADRID, March 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will take into account new economic and financial data as well as the evolution of core inflation for the future path of interest rates, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Monday.

"Our future monetary policy decisions will depend more than ever on how the various sources of risks, including those experienced in recent days in financial markets, crystallise," De Cos said.

The ECB has increased the rate it pays on bank deposits by a record-breaking 350 basis points to 3% since July.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; editing by Balazs Koranyi)

