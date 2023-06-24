News & Insights

ECB's Makhlouf undecided about rate rise beyond July

June 24, 2023 — 04:11 am EDT

Written by Padraic Halpin for Reuters ->

DUBLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - European Central Bank governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf said on Saturday that while some colleagues already feel further interest rate rises will be needed beyond July, he is prepared to wait and look at the evidence.

"On the evidence that we have at the moment, it does look like, in July, there will be another 25 basis point increase. Some colleagues do feel that we're likely to need further rises in the autumn. I'm just prepared to look at the evidence," Makhlouf told the Irish Independent in an interview.

"I do feel that we're near the top of the ladder. Some others may feel we're further down, but we'll see."

