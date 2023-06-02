ECB's Makhlouf says inflation data welcome, not definitive - RTE

DUBLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - A fall this week in euro zone inflation is "very welcome" but not definitive with underlying pressures and prices for services remaining quite strong, European Central Bank governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf was quoted as saying on Friday.

"So I think for me, what it says is that our next meeting, which is in just under two weeks, we're likely to see another increase" in ECB interest rates, Makhlouf told Irish national broadcaster RTE in an interview.

"We decided last month to move to a 25-basis point (rise) and I think if we make an increase again in a couple of weeks, it's likely to be of a similar size. I think that probably June and July, we'll see rate increases, but beyond that I think the picture is a lot less clear."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

