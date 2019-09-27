Markets

ECB's Lane sees no limit yet to further rate cuts

Contributors
Howard Schneider Reuters
Jonelle Marte Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The European Central Bank is not yet approaching the limit to how far it can cut its deposit rate without hurting lending or triggering a dash to cash, the ECB's chief economist Philip Lane said on Friday.

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is not yet approaching the limit to how far it can cut its deposit rate without hurting lending or triggering a dash to cash, the ECB's chief economist Philip Lane said on Friday.

"We've seen more negative rates elsewhere so I don't particularly think there's a technical limit yet," Lane told a Reuters event in New York.

(Reporting By Howard Schneider and Jonelle Marte; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Alison Williams)

((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular