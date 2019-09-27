ECB's Lane sees no limit yet to further rate cuts

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is not yet approaching the limit to how far it can cut its deposit rate without hurting lending or triggering a dash to cash, the ECB's chief economist Philip Lane said on Friday.

"We've seen more negative rates elsewhere so I don't particularly think there's a technical limit yet," Lane told a Reuters event in New York.

(Reporting By Howard Schneider and Jonelle Marte; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Alison Williams)

((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.