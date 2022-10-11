ECB's Lane says rate hikes may hit harder than bond unwind

By contrast, he said that rate hikes would have a greater effect as markets readjust to a world when borrowing costs are no longer ultra-low or volatility suppressed.

"The signalling effects emanating from a given rate adjustment may well be larger than it is estimated to have been the case prior to the financial crisis."

The ECB raised its deposit rate from -0.50% to 0.75% in less than two months and markets expect it to continue increasing them for the better part of next year - following in the footsteps of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The raft of rate hikes all around the world has roiled financial markets, causing trouble to some poorer countries and even to some pension funds and a bank in richer economies.

Lane said the ECB would watch closely "the risk of snap-back in term premia and the sudden repricing of rate expectations...from a market functioning and broader financial stability perspective."

