ECB's Lane says bond buys still key for keeping credit cheap

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's bond purchases must be calibrated carefully to ensure that long-term borrowing costs remain cheap, the ECB's chief economist Philip Lane said on Monday.

"In addition to rate forward guidance, calibrating the volume of asset purchases also plays an important role in ensuring that the monetary stance is sufficiently accommodative," Lane told an ECB event.

"The compression of term premia through the duration extraction channel plays a quantitatively-significant role in determining longer-term yields and ensuring that financing conditions are sufficiently supportive to be consistent with the delivery of our medium-term inflation objective," he added.

The ECB is set to decide on the future of its emergency bond buys in December.

Lane repeated that the current rise in higher energy costs was likely to push down underlying inflation in the euro zone and that a one-off increase in wages this year wouldn't imply a shift in the trend of price growth.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Balazs Koranyi)

