ECB's Lagarde sticks to rate-hike plans

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - European Central bank President Christine Lagarde reaffirmed on Monday plans to raise the ECB's interest rates twice this summer while fighting widening spreads in the borrowing costs of different euro zone countries.

"These decisions underpin our previous commitments to adjust all of our instruments within our mandate, incorporating flexibility if warranted, to ensure that inflation stabilises at our 2% target over the medium term," Lagarde told the European lawmakers.

