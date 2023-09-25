News & Insights

ECB's Lagarde signals delay in framework review

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

September 25, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by Balazs Koranyi for Reuters ->

Repeats with no changes to text

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will finish a review of its operational framework for steering short-term interest rates by next spring, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday, pushing back the deadline of this exercise from end-2023.

Lagarde launched the review last December and said it would be done by the close of 2023, but signals from policymakers over the past several months had already pointed to a delay.

"Eurosystem staff is analysing the optimal long-run size and composition of our balance sheet – and by implication, the adequate level of excess liquidity," Lagarde said about the review. "This is not a trivial issue as it has implications for the way we implement monetary policy."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.