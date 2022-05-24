ECB's Lagarde sees rate at zero or slightly above by September

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday she saw the ECB's deposit rate at zero or "slightly above" by the end of September, implying an increase of at least 50 basis points from its current level.

"We’re moving very likely into positive territory at the end of the third quarter," Lagarde said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Asked to clarify that comment, she added: "When you're out of negative (rates) you can be at zero, you can be slightly above zero. This is something that we will determine on the basis of our projections and... forward guidance."

