ECB's Lagarde says sustainable growth needs policies to act in concert

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

December 01, 2022 — 10:18 pm EST

Written by Orathai Sriring and Stella Qui for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Friday that fiscal and monetary policies need to act in concert to ensure sustainable economic growth.

"Fiscal policies that create excess demand in a supply constrained economy might force monetary policy to tighten more than would otherwise be necessary," Lagarde said at a conference in Bangkok.

