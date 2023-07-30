News & Insights

ECB's Lagarde says latest growth data 'encouraging'

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

July 30, 2023 — 12:01 pm EDT

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Latest data about economic output in France, Germany and Spain is "quite encouraging" and confirms the European Central Bank's expectations, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Sunday.

"The second quarter GDP figures for France, Germany and Spain are quite encouraging," Lagarde told French daily Le Figaro. "They support our scenario of GDP growth of 0.9% in the euro area this year." (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne) ((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ECB POLICY/GROWTH (URGENT)

