ECB's Lagarde says inflation to keep falling, economic growth to pick up this year

BRUSSELS, March 22 (Reuters) - European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde on Friday told European Union leaders gathered in Brussels the eurozone's inflation rate is set to keep on falling, while economic growth will start picking during the year.

She added the euro area's economic resilience needs higher productivity, which in turn would require higher investment. The capital market union is key to foster investment, she said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewki and Inti Landauro)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.