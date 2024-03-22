News & Insights

ECB's Lagarde says inflation to keep falling, economic growth to pick up this year

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

March 22, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by Jan Strupczewki and Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, March 22 (Reuters) - European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde on Friday told European Union leaders gathered in Brussels the eurozone's inflation rate is set to keep on falling, while economic growth will start picking during the year.

She added the euro area's economic resilience needs higher productivity, which in turn would require higher investment. The capital market union is key to foster investment, she said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewki and Inti Landauro)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.