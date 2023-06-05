News & Insights

ECB's Lagarde nods at 'moderation' in core inflation

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

June 05, 2023 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by Francesco Canepa for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, June 5 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde acknowledged "signs of moderation" in core inflation on Monday but she reaffirmed it was too early to call a peak in that key gauge of price growth.

"The latest available data suggest that indicators of underlying inflationary pressures remain high and, although some are showing signs of moderation, there is no clear evidence that underlying inflation has peaked," Lagarde told European lawmakers.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.