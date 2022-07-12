ECB's Lagarde is targeted in cyber attack

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde was targeted in a cyber attack but this was quickly foiled without any information being compromised, an ECB spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"We can confirm that there was an attempted cyber incident recently involving the President," the spokesperson said. "It was identified and halted quickly. No information was compromised. We have nothing more to say as an investigation is ongoing."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.