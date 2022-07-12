Markets

ECB's Lagarde is targeted in cyber attack

Francesco Canepa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde was targeted in a cyber attack but this was quickly foiled without any information being compromised, an ECB spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"We can confirm that there was an attempted cyber incident recently involving the President," the spokesperson said. "It was identified and halted quickly. No information was compromised. We have nothing more to say as an investigation is ongoing."

Most Popular