ECB's Lagarde calls on governments, EU to spend

FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will keep copious stimulus in place to revive a recession-hit economy but needs governments to keep up spending, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

With the euro zone suffering a deep recession last year, governments have spent heavily to maintain activity, but some now appear to drag their feet in extending help while a 750 billion euro EU support package has yet to be finalised.

"Fiscal policy – both at the national and at the European level – remains crucial to bolster the recovery," Lagarde told the European Parliament.

Lagarde argued that the EU package, known as the Next Generation EU fund could already boost growth this year, if it was implemented on the schedule originally envisaged.

For its part, the ECB will maintain its ultra easy monetary policy as the unexpected surge in inflation last month masks weak underlying dynamics.

"Underlying price pressures are likely to remain subdued owing to weak demand, low wage pressures and the appreciation of the euro exchange rate," Lagarde said. "Our pledge to preserve favourable financing conditions is crucial in the current environment."

