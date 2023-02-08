ECB's Knot sees big May rate hike if core inflation doesn't fall: MNI

FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may extend its streak of large interest hikes into May if core inflation doesn't ease by then, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said on Wednesday.

The ECB raised interest rates by half a percentage point last week and pencilled in a move of the same magnitude for next month but kept options open for its following meeting in May, with sources telling Reuters they expected a 25- or 50- basis-point increase then.

Knot, the Dutch central bank governor and a leading policy hawk, said the ECB should only decrease the pace of rate hikes once it sees underlying inflation, which strips out energy and food prices, abate.

"If underlying inflation pressures do not materially abate, maintaining the current pace of hikes into May could well remain warranted," he told an online event organised by MNI Market News.

"Once we see a clear and decisive turn in underlying inflation dynamics, I...expect us to move to smaller steps."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Christina Fincher)

((francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.