ECB's Knot says markets may underestimate September hike chances - Bloomberg

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Investors betting against a European Central Bank interest rate increase next week are possibly underestimating the likelihood of it happening, the ECB's governing council member Klaas Knot told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

"I continue to think that hitting our inflation target of 2% at the end of 2025 is the bare minimum we have to deliver," Knot said in an interview.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

