News & Insights

ECB's Knot says markets may underestimate September hike chances - Bloomberg

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

September 06, 2023 — 03:29 am EDT

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Investors betting against a European Central Bank interest rate increase next week are possibly underestimating the likelihood of it happening, the ECB's governing council member Klaas Knot told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

"I continue to think that hitting our inflation target of 2% at the end of 2025 is the bare minimum we have to deliver," Knot said in an interview.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.