ECB's Knot says at least two more rate hikes of 25 bps each are needed

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

May 25, 2023 — 11:52 am EDT

ROME, May 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) needs "at least" two more interest rate hikes of 25 basis points each, ECB governing council member and Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said in an interview on Thursday.

"I am comfortable that our analysis will point to the continued necessity of at least two more 25-basis-point hikes. But I am totally open minded on what happens after the summer," Knot told a group of newspapers including Italy's Corriere della Sera.

Arguing that markets are "overly optimistic" about future rate cuts, Knot said, "I do think that whenever we will have reached the peak in rates, we will have to stay there for quite a significant amount of time".

