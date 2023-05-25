ECB's Knot says at least two more rate hikes needed, bets on cuts too optimistic

Adds quotes, inflation commentary, rates background, market pricing

ROME, May 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) needs at least two more 25-basis-point interest rate hikes and market pricing of early 2024 rate cuts are overly optimistic, Dutch Central Bank chief Klaas Knot said in an interview published on Thursday.

The ECB has raised rates by a combined 375 basis points since last July to fight surging inflation and the debate is now about how much further it should go as it enters the final phase of monetary tightening after a decade of exceptionally low rates.

"The two hikes in June and July are fully priced in and our inflation outlook is already conditional on those," Knot told a group of European newspapers. "So, we should deliver on them."

"From September on, I am open-minded," he told Corriere della Sera, El Mundo, Handelsblatt, and Les Echos in a joint interview.

Markets now expect another 65 basis points of rate hikes, suggesting that increases in June and July are fully priced in and investors are split on the September move.

Knot made his remarks shortly after Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel called for "several" more rate hikes and their French counterpart, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, said the ECB should be done by the end of September.

Knot also pushed back on market expectations for rate cuts early next year, arguing that once rates peak, the ECB will have to level off for a while before inflationary pressures are rooted out.

"If we reach the peak in rates, at some not-too-distant point, we will probably have to stay there for a significant period," he said. "Market pricing of rate cuts is overly optimistic."

The ECB's problem is that inflation remains stubbornly high and underlying price growth could still rise, suggesting that price pressures remain abundant.

"Underlying inflation, I think, is currently our main concern and it's not yet showing signs of abating, particularly not in the services sector," Knot said. "As monetary policymakers, we need to be assured that we also see a meaningful reversal in underlying inflation."

