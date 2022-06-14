ECB's Knot: options for September are not limited to 50 basis points

Adds comment on inflation

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Klaas Knot told French newspaper Le Monde in an interview published on Tuesday that the ECB's options for a September interest rate hike were not limited to 50 basis points.

"If conditions stay the same as they are today, we should increase the rate by more than 0.25 percentage points. The following level is to go up again by 0.50 points, but our options are not necessarily limited to that," said Knot, who is also head of the Dutch central bank.

The ECB said last week it would end quantitative easing on July 1, then raise interest rates by 25 basis points on July 21. It will then hike again on Sept. 8 and go for a bigger move, unless the inflation outlook improves in the meantime.

Knot also reaffirmed that the ECB was "very worried" about inflation and that 75% of prices being monitored by the ECB were rising by more than 2%.

Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, were 8.7% higher year-on-year in May.

The rapid rise in inflation was driven initially by energy and food prices as economies emerged from COVID-19 lockdowns but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has accelerated those trends and even underlying inflation is now at twice the ECB's target.

